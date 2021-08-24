THE pedestrian barriers alongside the pavement in York's Coppergate are finally set to be removed.
A report to a meeting of City of York Council's executive on Thursday asks members to approve the immediate removal of the plastic barriers from the southern side of the city centre street.
It says the barriers, which provided more room for pedestrians walking along the pavement, so they could pass each other safely during the pandemic, are no longer considered necessary at this location, following the removal of social distancing restrictions.
However, the report by Chief Operating Officer Ian Floyd recommends the committee to approve an extension of a temporary traffic regulation order to allow for a continuation of the one-way street, with a contraflow cycle lane, until December 19.
He says this would allow members to consider the results of engagement with stakeholders, prior to making a decision in line with recent directions from the Department for Transport.
