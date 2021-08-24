YORK'S weekly recorded Covid-19 case rate has dropped - but more cases continue to be confirmed in the area.
The latest data from Public Health England (PHE) show that the city's rate has dropped by 10 - taking it to 333.6 cases per 100,000 population. This is below the UK national average rate, which is currently 334.4 cases per 100,000 population.
The PHE data shows that 88 more cases have been recorded in the City of York Council area, taking the total for the pandemic to 19,584.
In North Yorkshire the rate has increased by nine taking it to 306.8 cases per 100,000 population. A further 258 cases have been recorded in the North Yorkshire County Council area, taking the total for the pandemic to 48,980.
In the East Riding of Yorkshire the rate has increased by five taking it to 397.7 cases per 100,000 population - with a further 173 cases taking the area's total for the pandemic to 30,117.
Across the UK, a further 30,838 cases take the country's total for the pandemic to 6,555,200.
