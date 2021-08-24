THERE are more than 30 people with coronavirus being cared for at York Hospital, new figures reveal.

The latest data from NHS England reflects the number of people hospitalised after testing positive for Covid-19.

It marks a small rise in the number of occupied beds at York Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation Trust - from one person on May 18 to 35 as of August 17.

Read more: 5 Covid symptoms you should know about - even if you are vaccinated

Previously, in the week to August 15, 25 new Covid patients were admitted to hospital at the Trust. That marked an increase from 18 in the previous seven days.

Across England there were 5,437 people in hospital with Covid as of August 17. 825 of these people are in mechanical ventilation beds.

The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has increased more than seven-fold since May 18 and is 40 per cent higher than it was four weeks ago.

England’s chief medical officer, Professor Chris Whitty, has urged people not to delay getting their Covid-19 vaccine, warning there were some “very sick” young adults in hospital with the virus.

His comments came as separate figures from Public Health England showed that 55 per cent of people in hospital with the Delta variant – which is dominant in the UK – have not been jabbed.

Of the coronavirus patients aged under 50, 74 per cent had not received a vaccination, while almost two-thirds of people who died were not jabbed.

Prof Whitty said: “The great majority of adults have been vaccinated. “Four weeks working on a Covid ward makes stark the reality that the majority of our hospitalised Covid patients are unvaccinated and regret delaying.

"Some are very sick, including young adults. “Please don’t delay your vaccine.”

The UK’s vaccine programme has so far seen around three-quarters of adults in the UK double-jabbed.