THREE more Covid deaths have been recorded at hospitals in the York and Scarborough Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust.
The latest data from NHS England shows that the three further deaths recorded at the York trust take the total for the pandemic to 622.
There have been 36 more Covid deaths at hospitals in the North East and Yorkshire region.
Across the country, a further 153 people who have tested positive for the virus have died, taking the total number of deaths at hospitals in England to 89,939.
The dates of death range from May 29 - August 23.
Their families have been informed.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.
Comments are closed on this article.