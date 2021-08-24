A POPULAR arts venue is set to host a "cracking" new comedy show - combining loves of both humour and cooking.
This live cookery show from the award-winning stand-up , George Egg, is like no other as he makes real gourmet food live on stage - but not in the way you would expect.
Janet Farmer, director at Pocklington Arts Centre (PAC), which will host the show, said: “When I saw George Egg in this sell-out show at Edinburgh Fringe, I wasn't sure what to expect but loved it.
“A hybrid of comedy and unconventional cooking it is hugely entertaining.”
In his first show, ‘Anarchist Cook’, George made a meal in a hotel room with the complimentary appliances. In his second, ‘DIY Chef’, he was stuck in a shed cooking with tools. In this show he’s on the road with 'Movable Feasts'.
George’s show ‘Snack Hacks’ was featured on BBC Radio 5 throughout Euro 2020 when he was challenged to create food during half-time combining cuisine from the two nations who were playing. He is also a regular on BBC Radio 4’s ‘Loose Ends’.
George Egg brings his show to PAC on October 13, at 7.30pm.
Tickets are £12 and £10 and can be purchased on the PAC website of at the box office.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.