THE latest bid to provide more green space for residents in a seaside resort has been completed.

Work to landscape and provide more green space around the Gypsey Race in Bridlington town centre has taken another step forward with the completion of the latest stage.

East Riding of Yorkshire Council appointed Esh Construction as main contractor for the project to re-engineer the banks of the water course along Hilderthorpe Road between Tesco and Springfield Avenue and adjacent to Palace Car Park to the new Beck Hill bridge, creating additional green space for people to enjoy as well as providing new habitats for wildlife.

New trees were planted and existing woodland was managed with a new woodland path.

The area now also includes new seating, and a natural play area has been created for children, to encourage active lifestyles.

Gypsey Race Park and Avenue phase two was awarded £1,491,346 of funding from the European Regional Development Fund as part of the European Structural and Investment Funds Growth Programme 2014-2020. The remainder of the investment in the £4.2m project was funded by East Riding of Yorkshire Council.

The project is an important part of Bridlington’s regeneration plan and provides an attractive edge for the Hilderthorpe Road development sites and the improved streets that have been created through the Bridlington Integrated Transport Plan (BridITP2).

The first phase of the work included creating a flow balancing area with viewing platform to help manage high water flow as well as cleaning the river bed and the improvement to the water course and banks.

Councillor Jane Evison, portfolio holder for economic growth and tourism, said: “It is excellent to see the completion of this transformation of this popular area in Bridlington.

"I would like to thank everybody involved, and local residents, for their patience and understanding as the project was unavoidably delayed in recent times, but now we have a completed project we can be proud of, both for residents and visitors.”