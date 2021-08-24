AFTER a years delay, a much-loved comic is hitting the road on his brand new tour - including dates at a York venue.
Alan Carr is back on the road with his brand-new stand-up show - 'Regional Trinket'.
From the exhilarating high of his star-studded wedding day to the low of lockdown stuck on a farm, a lot has changed since Alan’s last tour four years ago.
Originally due to take place from September 2020, multi-award winning Alan will be performing at venues across the country - including at York Barbican on December 18 and 19, as well as January 14 and 15 next year.
Tickets are "flying off the shelves" so don't miss the chance to get up close and personal with one of the country's finest comedians.
Tickets are on sale now from the comedian's website at: www.alancarr.net.
It’s been a busy few years for Alan since he finished hosting 16 series of his BAFTA award-winning Channel 4 chat-show 'Alan Carr Chatty Man'.
His most recent TV appearances over the past 18 months include hosting Interior Design Masters and judging on three series of RuPauls Drag Race UK.
Launched in February, Alan’s podcast Life’s A Beach has continued to top the podcast charts featuring a stellar line up for celebrity guests talking about their favourite holiday memories.
