A LOCAL housebuilder has appointed a new commercial director - joining from another housebuilding firm.

Barratt Developments Yorkshire East has appointed David Hodgkinson as its new commercial director.

Hodgkinson joins the business from Persimmon Homes South Yorkshire, where he was in the same role for over two years.

In his new role, Hodgkinson will be responsible for leading a team of quantity surveyors and buyers with the aim of maximising the reliability and value the housebuilder can count upon from its contractors and suppliers.

On his appointment, Mr Hodgkinson said: "One of my primary focuses will be ensuring the business can continue to build on its aspirations as a five-star housebuilder.

"Barratt Developments is hugely committed to outstanding customer service and this often starts with the contractors that we appoint and the materials we source to create a quality product."

Hodgkinson’s appointment follows Gavin Birch’s move to the housebuilder’s Yorkshire West division.

Daniel Smith, managing director at Barratt Developments Yorkshire East, said: "When the opportunity arose to bring David back to the business, we couldn’t turn it down.

"As well as understanding our organisation inside-out, David has also proven his ability to aid the growth of the businesses he’s worked for, which is something we remain fully focused on given how well we have performed over the last 12 months."