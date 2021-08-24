With the bank holiday approaching this weekend in England and Wales, many supermarkets will be working on reduced hours.

So that you don’t get caught out on your way to the store, we’ve listed all the open hours for your favourite supermarkets below. Store opening times vary from location to location, so it is recommended you double check your local store before heading out.

Aldi

Stores in England and Wales will be open until 10pm on Saturday, 4pm on Sunday and will close 8pm on Bank Holiday Monday. Scotland open hours remain unchanged.

The supermarket is also offering its click-and-collect service at more than 230 stores, meaning shoppers can access Aldi groceries online.

• Saturday 28th August: 08:00 to 22:00

• Sunday 29th August: 10:00 to 16:00

• Monday 30th August: 08:00 to 20:00

Tesco

Tesco stores all vary depending on location, so they have advised you check ahead for your local Tesco open hours. You can find your shop and its hours here.

Asda

The majority of Asda stores will be open from 8am-8pm across the bank holiday weekend, however Asda have more than 600 stores in the UK, and they also encourage checking your local store to find their exact open hours.

Asda’s store locater tool can be found here.

Morrisons

Morrisons will almost be open as normal across the bank holiday weekend. Friday and Saturday they will be open until 10pm, Sunday they will be open until 4pm and on Monday they will be open until 10pm or 7pm depending on location. You can find out your local supermarket hours here.

Friday August 27: 07:00-22:00

Saturday August 28: 07:00 -22:00

Sunday August 29: 10:00-16:00

Monday August 30: 08:00-19:00/22:00 depending on location

Lidl

On Friday 27th Lidl’s open hours remain the same, however they change slightly over the weekend.

Saturday August 28 – 7:00-23:00

Sunday August 29 – 10:00-19:00

Monday August 30 – 10:00-19:00

Some stores may close at 4pm on Sunday and Monday, so it is recommended you check your local store to make you sure you aren’t caught out. You can find this here.

Sainsburys

Open hours do vary from shop to shop, so do check your store locater for more localised open times.

The majority of stores however will be open on Monday 30th August between 8am and 8pm.

Friday August 27: 07:00 -23:00

Saturday August 28: 07:00-22:00

Sunday August 29: 10:00-16:00

Monday August 30: 08:00-20:00

Check your local store open hours here.