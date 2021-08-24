A NORTH Yorkshire woman is set to combine fitness and fundraising at a special event to support a local hospice.

Fitness instructor Haley Hall is organising a 'Clubbercise Clubberthon' on Friday September 10, from 6.30pm to 8.30pm, at Desapline Martial Arts, 21 Barry’s Lane, Scarborough to support Saint Catherine's Hospice.

Haley said: “It’s looking to be a really great night. We have some fantastic raffle prizes up for grabs, so please dig deep.”

Clubbercise is a fitness class with a nightclub atmosphere, featuring club tunes, disco lights, neon face paints and fancy dress. It will be followed by a grand raffle, with prizes such as hampers and vouchers for meals out, hair salons, shops, takeaways and more.

The book a place, please message ‘Clubbercise Scarborough with Haley’ on Facebook.

Entry is £5 on the door.

Saint Catherine's provide care and support at home and in the hospice for adults with a terminal illness, and to their families, and friends.

Further information on the hospice can be found on the website at: https://www.saintcatherines.org.uk