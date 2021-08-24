MEMBERS of City of York Council’s Executive are set to be asked to approve plans for an additional £500k package of support for York’s independent businesses.

Under the proposals, £500k of York’s final £1.4m instalment of the Additional restrictions Grant (ARG) from the Government would be used to provide additional support to businesses in the city.

The proposals, to be made at a meeting on Thursday (August 26), would see the creation of a business support scheme enabling small and micro businesses in York to relaunch and refresh with help from within the city’s business community.

Councillor Andrew Waller, the council’s executive member for economy and strategic planning, said: "Although national Covid restrictions have lifted, this remains a very challenging time for many of our local businesses as they adjust to new economic conditions.

"The proposals seek to build on previous, 'York way' support for businesses of all sizes, and provide additional advice where it’s needed most - allowing businesses to select the specialist one-to-one guidance and mentoring they need to flourish, strengthening business networks across the city and generating additional work for local companies.

"The aim is to help businesses through the transitions that companies are working through to what we hope will be a period of renewed inclusive economic stability and opportunity."

A voucher scheme would ensure that local businesses could get up to £1000 of expertise and support from other businesses across the city – not only helping those in receipt of the vouchers, but also generating income for other local businesses.

The delivery of a York-based business support voucher scheme would continue the council’s approach to business support, building on the success of the council’s Micro Business Grants Scheme which saw grants of up to £1,000 provided to 1,114 small, micro and one-person businesses during the early stages of the pandemic.

The council said it's anticipated that at least 450 businesses could be supported by the voucher scheme, with many more local businesses benefitting due to the take up of their services.