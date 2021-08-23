OPPOSITION Labour councillors on City of York Council have called on the authority to “end its silence” on the Afghan refugee crisis – and spell out exactly what support the city will be offering to refugees.

The council confirmed last week that it would be welcoming a “small number” of refugee families from Afghanistan. But so far it has failed to spell out how many - or precisely what kind of accommodation or support will be available for them.

Dozens of local councils around the country, including major cities such as Liverpool and Birmingham, have already pledged to welcome refugees from the country.

Today, York’s Labour group leader Cllr Pete Kilbane said: “We need the council to end its silence on the Afghan refugee crisis and say what it’s willing to do to help, as councils up and down the country are already doing. We need to know what housing and support services the council is willing and able to provide. Every council should do its bit, including York”.

Meanwhile, the city’s Labour MP for York Central Rachael Maskell – who will be hosting a public online meeting at 7pm on Wednesday evening to discuss the crisis – has called for a “resettlement new deal” to enable councils to properly welcome refugees.

Former MoD properties and other public land should be “repurposed” to provide housing for refugees, she said – and refugees’ skills should be matched with jobs to help address skills shortages.

She told The Press: “We cannot begin to comprehend what it must be like to live in Kabul or one of the many cities, towns or villages in Afghanistan. Girls were attending school, women were at work, when suddenly, in an instant, their lives were put in danger.

“The scenes that we are witnessing are chilling. We can’t sit by and watch. As a City of Sanctuary and a Human Rights City, we must be proud we can offer the world’s most vulnerable a place of safety. Refugees are welcome in York.”

The Press asked the council for a comment but had not received one at time of going to press. To join Ms Maskell’s online meeting at 7pm on Wednesday, email Rachael.Maskell.MP@Parliament.uk or call 01904 623713.