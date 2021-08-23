EXTINCTION Rebellion activists from York have joined a protest in London to demand that the Government stops investment in fossil fuels and takes urgent action to address the climate crisis.
York campaigner Julie Forgan and fellow XR York activist Adam Myers are involved in the ‘Impossible Rebellion’, a mass action and occupation in central London called by Extinction Rebellion.
At midday today, activists erected a 4 metre high pink table near Leicester Square tube station in Central London, with the words ‘COME TO THE TABLE’ written across it.
They claimed that despite Government claims to be heading for ‘net zero’, money continued to pour into the fossil fuel industry.
“It’s clear that the UK government wants to get as much fossil wealth extracted as it can, whilst spinning greenwash about net zero," said Julie.
"That is where they’re putting their investment and it will be the young and generations to come who pay for it."
She claimed the Government was committing to a world in which the average global temperature would rise by over 2 degrees from pre-industrial levels - a world of intensified wildfires, widespread flooding and in which millions were displaced.
“Our city is flood-prone," she said. "In a 2°C world, York will not be an attractive place to live. Will future generations be able to inherit our world-class heritage if our government continues to choose short-term profit from fossil fuel?”
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment