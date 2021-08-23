YORK'S weekly recorded Covid-19 case rate has increased significantly- and further cases continue to be confirmed in the area.
The latest data from Public Health England (PHE) show that the city's rate has risen by 27 - taking it to 343.1 cases per 100,000 population. This remains above the UK national average rate, which is currently 327.4 cases per 100,000 population.
The PHE data shows that 64 more cases have been recorded in the City of York Council area, taking the total for the pandemic to 19,496.
In North Yorkshire the rate has increased by two taking it to 297.4 cases per 100,000 population. A further 230 cases have been recorded in the North Yorkshire County Council area, taking the total for the pandemic to 48,722.
In the East Riding of Yorkshire the rate has increased by 11 taking it to 392.5 cases per 100,000 population - with a further 186 cases taking the area's total for the pandemic to 29,944.
Across the UK, a further 31,914 cases take the country's total for the pandemic to 6,524,581.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.