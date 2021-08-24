Is the station short stay car park always closed on race days? We were attempting to use the car park on Saturday morning at 10am to drop off our student and to show him the ropes, but were met by a barrier. We were unable to even turn into the entrance.
I am a pretty frustrated York resident with a genuine reason to use the car park. Are our needs never even considered on days like these?
Wendy Hickey, Jennifer Grove,York
