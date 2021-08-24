Often the news is painful to read, listen to or watch. Since the reoccupation of Afghanistan by the Taliban the desperate images of our terrified fellow beings - so terrified that some clung to a plane in a doomed attempt not to be abandoned - make me ask myself `What can I do?`.
If there are others asking themselves that, the York City of Sanctuary - the charity working for those who have had to make the shattering decision to leave all behind them - can be contacted on Facebook at ‘York City of Sanctuary’, or else on Twitter at @SanctuaryYork.
Rose Berl, De Little Court, Vine Street, York
