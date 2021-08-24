At 4.50pm on Saturday afternoon, York City slipped to their lowest ever league position, after being beaten 4-0 away by Gloucester City.
Having supported City for 50 years I never, in my lifetime, thought we’d ever sink so low. Who is to blame for the demise of this club that was once talked about with fondness by ex-players who had played both for and against us?
In my opinion the rot set in when Jason McGill took control from the Supporters Trust. During his tenureship we’ve gone from bad to worse, except for one week in May 2012 when we won the FA Trophy and promotion back to the football league.
There have been clueless managerial appointments and now we have a manager making excuses days before a match.
Unfortunately there’s nobody out there with bags of money to try to get us back to the promised land. I’m afraid things will get worse. We need 4,500 fans to break even - that’s never going to happen.
David Armitage, Willow Place, Knaresborough
