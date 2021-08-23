NORTH Yorkshire Moors Railway’s (NYMR) six -week summer campaign has received the backing of a local MP.
Their national campaign ‘Love Your Railway’ is running from July 26 - September 5, to bring greater awareness to the important work heritage railways do regarding conservation, education, and research, and how they have been affected by the pandemic with reduced income and capacities.
Mr Hollinrake, MP for Thirsk and Malton, said: “I wholeheartedly support the Love Your Railway campaign, this has been a hugely challenging time for heritage railway and tourism in general.
“I want to encourage families in North Yorkshire and the UK to visit their local heritage railway and support this hugely important campaign.”
Each of the six weeks are themed to bring awareness to the work the railways do- with this week’s campaign highlighting ‘Sustainability’- other weeks have been centred around Heritage, Education, Volunteers, Family, and Future.
Chris Price, general manager at the NYMR, said: “We’ve been overwhelmed with the support and response to our campaign - from our fellow heritage railways, the public and politicians.”
