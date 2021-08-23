ALMOST £2.2 million has been invested in 18 new gritters to try to keep North Yorkshire's roads open next winter - no matter how cold and snowy it gets.
The county council says a modern, reliable fleet of gritters is essential and so it is replacing some of the vehicles in its fleet of 80 gritters.
A spokesperson said the new vehicles - manufactured by Ripon company Econ - will form part of the NY Highways fleet. "NY Highways is a company created by the county council but operating as a private business," they said.
"It took on the role of maintaining the county’s 5,800 miles of road after the council’s private sector contract ended earlier this year. "
Cllr Don Mackenzie, executive member for access, said: “We fully understand how important it is for residents and businesses to keep North Yorkshire moving throughout winter. To do that, we need to ensure our fleet stays right up-to-date.
" That’s why we’re investing now, and why we have a policy that none of our gritters should be more than eight years old and the average age of the whole fleet should be less than five.”
Ross Bullerwell, managing director of NY Highways, said the summer restock of salt was under way and all the existing gritters were being given summer services.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.