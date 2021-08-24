AN INCLUSIVE rugby team has announced a deal with a new sponsor - allowing them to purchase new equipment and have access to new support.

The York RI Templars has announced their new partnership with York-based business, Jon Bell Counselling and Sports Psychotherapy.

The team have sealed a sponsorship deal which will see them sporting brand new training equipment, as well as having access to counselling and mental fitness workshops with sports psychotherapy specialist, Jon Bell.

Mr Bell said: "It’s an honour to be associated with York RI Templars. Not only are they a cracking group of people, they’re absolutely representative of the capacity for sport to step out of the tired stereotypes."

Dave Carr, manager of The York RI Templars, said they are "thrilled" to be working alongside the York firm with the new deal.

A York RI RUFC team, The Templars are North Yorkshire’s first inclusive Rugby Union team. They aim to widen participation in sport and provide a safe and comfortable environment for LGBTQIA+ individuals.

The team work to break down stigma and tackle discrimination, making the sport more approachable and accessible for those who would often not feel comfortable or welcome in sport.

The York Templars are welcoming new players of all abilities. The team train every Monday from 7.00 - 8.30pm at York RI RUFC, New Lane, York, YO24 4NX.

If you’re interested in joining, the team can be contacted via The York RI Templars Facebook page or by email yorkritemplars@gmail.com