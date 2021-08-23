DRIVERS are being warned not to drink and drive as part of a week-long police crackdown.

North Yorkshire Police began their Summer anti-drink and drug driving campaign today (August 23) and say that they’ll be on the lookout for anyone who is over the limit.

They will be carrying out roadside spot checks in York and across North Yorkshire and they will be breathalysing motorists and carrying out drug tests.

Traffic Constable Richard Harrison said they made their first arrest shortly after 9am after stopping a man driving a van near Tadcaster.

The driver was subsequently arrested on suspicion of drink and drug driving, possession of a controlled substance and driving without insurance.

TC Harrison said: "We will be popping up at different places and we want the public to speak to us if they are at all concerned about somebody drink driving by calling us on 101.

"We are not going to be anywhere specific, we're keeping it sporadic and we will be out early as a lot of people going to and from work don't think they are still under the influence when they are.

"The message is clear - if you are thinking of getting behind the wheel after having drink or drugs, don't.

"One bad decision can change peoples' lives."

Police are encouraging people to use of public transport, designated driving and, as always, reports from the public in order to keep drink drivers at bay.

Friends and family members are also being urged to step up and take action and members of the public are encouraged to use their local knowledge to stop drink drivers and save lives.

Last year officers arrested 871 people for drink driving – an average of more than two per day.

Up until the end of March this year the force had made136 arrests for drink driving offences, and that was despite pubs being closed. Drink driving offences peak on weekends, with as many as nine people arrested a day.

The public are asked to report drink or drug driving to North Yorkshire Police on 101, or if it’s happening now, on 999.