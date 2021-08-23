UB40’s Brian Travers has passed away aged 62, the band has confirmed.
The Sax player revealed he was facing a second brain tumour operation in two years after suffering a seizure before Christmas of last year.
In a statement of social media the band said: "It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our comrade, brother, founding UB40 member and musical legend, Brian David Travers.
"Brian passed away yesterday evening with his family by his side, after a long and heroic battle with cancer. Our thoughts are with Brian’s wife Lesley, his daughter Lisa and son Jamie."We are all devastated by this news and ask that you respect the family’s need for privacy at this time.”
UB40 is a band made up of friends in Birmingham in 1978 with the name referencing the card given to people claiming unemployment benefits at the time.
The reggae band grew to fame with hits such as Red Red Wine, Kingston Town and Can’t Help Falling in Love.
