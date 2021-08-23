MORE racegoers attended the Welcome the Yorkshire Ebor Festival at York Racecourse than in 2019, the last time the event was held before the pandemic struck.
A racecourse spokesman said a total of 84,021 racing fans turned out over the four days to Saturday, up by just over one per cent on the total attendance two years ago.
Chief Executive and Clerk of the Course, William Derby, said it had been a 'magical and spine tingling four days.'
He said: “It was just tremendous to have the magic of Ebor back – wonderful performances on the track from some of the world’s best horses, fabulous fashion and hospitality and a huge sense of exuberance and enjoyment of finally being back able to enjoy live sporting drama.
"To slightly increase our attendance on 2019, after such a challenging period for everyone, and to sell out stand side on Sky Bet Ebor Saturday at 30,000 for the first time in the modern era, was quite remarkable."
He said that there had been a sense of excitement and buzz around the Racecourse, created by such 'an enthusiastic, knowledgeable and pleased-to-be-back crowd.'
