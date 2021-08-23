POLICE have launched an appeal for help from the public after the theft of a motorbike and the attempted theft of another in Harrogate.

In the first incident, a motorbike was taken from an address in St Georges Road at around 2.30am on Saturday (August 21) before being abandoned a short distance away.

The suspects, believed to be four males, are then believed to have attended an address in South Park Road, Harrogate at 3.20am where a rare, Aprilia RS250 Mk2 was stolen.

The motorbike has distinctive bubbling to the surface of the fuel tank which should distinguish it from similar bikes.

North Yorkshire Police officers are appealing to anyone in the area including residents with CCTV or doorbell video, and passing motorists with dashcam footage to check their devices in case the suspects have been captured on camera.

In particular, they are appealing to anyone who saw four males acting suspiciously at this time.

Anyone with information or footage that could assist the investigation should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for PC Dean Barrett, collar number 1573.

You can also email Dean.Barrett@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number: 12210185790.

Owners of motorbikes are reminded to ensure their bikes are locked and secure, away from public view, ideally inside a garage or outbuilding. Always chain your bike to an immovable object such as a ground anchor, along with fitting a further D lock to the front wheel.

Consider fitting a Thatcham-rated 1 or 2 alarm system with tracking, immobilisation, anti-grab and movement sensors which can help further protect and trace your vehicle.