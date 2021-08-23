A CYCLIST suffered a head injury in a hit-and-run crash on a North Yorkshire road.
North Yorkshire Police said the collision with a car happened near Lea Farm on Scarborough Road, Filey, at about 6.20pm yesterday.
"The cyclist, a man in his 60s, was knocked from his bike and suffered a head injury," said a force spokesperson.
"The vehicle failed to stop at the scene and drove off."
They said the cyclist remained in hospital, where they were being treated for concussion and shock.
"Officers are appealing for the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident," they said.
"In particular, we ask that the driver of the vehicle comes forward and anyone who can help officers in locating the driver."
Anyone with information should phone 101and ask for PC James Moody, email james.moody@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, quoting ref no 12210186948.
