A TRAIN firm is giving people the chance to ‘Go Do Your Thing’ and travel on its network for just £1.
As part of a flash sale, Northern is making more than a million advance purchase tickets available from tomorrow (August 24).
Mark Powles, Northern’s customer and commercial director, said: “The past 18 months have been tough for all and, as things begin to return to normal, we wanted to give our customers the chance to explore all the North has to offer for the best possible value."
Tickets are available when booked in advance through the Northern website or app.
Tickets can be bought in advance from tomorrow, while all travel must take place between September 6–October 22.
Northern has now introduced 101 new trains, completed the refurbishment of its older trains, and delivered millions of pounds worth of improvements at stations.
Visit the Northern website for further details.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.