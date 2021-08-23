DRIVERS in York are being warned to expect delays if planned major improvements to one of the main routes in to York get the go-ahead.

City of York Council and the West Yorkshire Combined Authority want to improve walking, cycling and bus travel on one of York’s busiest routes, Tadcaster Road.

The £1.4 million improvements, which are set to be made along the full stretch of Tadcaster Road from the Askham Bar Park & Ride to Blossom Street next year, will be delivered by the council in partnership with the combined authority.

They are currently at the feasibility stage, and the council has launched a consultation today (August 23) to inform the next stage of creating more detailed designs. All feedback will be taken to a decision session later this year for consideration.

If approved, construction could start in late spring next year and be completed in early 2023. Once detailed designs have been produced the construction dates will be confirmed.

As previously reported by The Press, the road has undergone a significant amount of work in the recent past.

Due to the size and complexity of the proposed works the improvements will most likely be introduced in phases.

During the scheme’s construction stage, there will inevitably be some disruption. By delivering the maintenance scheme at the same time as the proposed transport improvements, it will help to reduce the amount of disruption on the Tadcaster Road.

People are only being asked for their views on the walking, cycling and bus travel scheme, which will help to: make improvements to support and encourage people to walk, cycle and use the bus make travelling by bus more convenient and reliable create safer and more attractive cycling and walking routes In time, this should reduce congestion, improve air quality and improve the health and wellbeing of residents.

Cllr Andy D’Agorne, the council's executive member for transport, said: “We’re delighted to launch this consultation to seek views on introducing additional walking, cycling and bus improvements on one of York’s busiest routes.

“Thousands of residents, students and visitors use this route every day and it's great news that in addition to the £5million to upgrade Tadcaster Road, to reduce localised flooding, we’re now in a position to work with the West Yorkshire Combined Authority to look at additional improvements to provide more attractive, safer and convenient routes.

“It’s a great opportunity to be able to combine the two schemes, so that the level of disruption for residents, businesses and visitors is reduced as much as possible as the city reopens after lockdown.”

Cllr Susan Hinchcliffe, chairman of the West Yorkshire Combined Authority’s transport committee and Leader of Bradford Council, said: “We are pleased to be working in partnership with City of York Council on this scheme, which will make it easier for people to move around the city.

“I would encourage as many people as possible to have their say on these proposals during the public consultation.”

The consultation takes places here from today (August 23) and runs until Sunday, September 19.

Paper copies are available on request from Dringhouses Library and can be returned via a freepost address to: FREEPOST RTEG-TYYU-KLTZ Tadcaster Road City of York Council West Offices Station Rise York YO1 6GA For more information email Tadcasterroad@york.gov.uk or call 01904 555557.

The council say the work is needed to ensure that the road continues to cope with the current and future travel demands and create a safer and attractive environment for all road users.

The scheme is being delivered with money from the Leeds City Region Transforming Cities Fund, which is helping to transform gateways to towns and cities across the region by making it easier to walk, cycle and use public transport.

In addition to this, the council secured an additional £5 million funding from Department of Transport’s Local Highways Maintenance Challenge Fund last year. This will ensure essential maintenance and improvement work will also take place to the drainage, lighting and the surfaces of the road and pavements.

Both schemes are proposed to be delivered simultaneously so that disruption to residents, businesses and the users of Tadcaster Road can be minimised and overall costs reduced.

All residents and businesses in close proximity to Tadcaster Road will be sent information about the consultation this month (August).