TWO "sensational" gigs rocked Scarborough Open Air Theatre - with chart-topping tunes and "timeless" classics as the renowned bands took to the stage.
Nile Rodgers and CHIC kicked off the weekend of gigging at the venue on Friday - performing an electrifying set of timeless disco and pop classics.
The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees' set included classics such as Everybody Dance, Upside Down, Lost In Music, Le Freak, Good Times, We Are Family and Greatest Dancer, plus many more.
On Saturday night, chart-toppers Keane lit up the venue with a "wonderful" headline show in questionable weather conditions.
But, torrential rain, which hit the open air venue just before the show, certainly did not dampen the crowd’s spirits as they rocked along to the band's well-known hits.
The band – led by frontman Tom Chaplin and founder members Tim Rice-Oxley and Richard Hughes, performed a "stunning" set including tunes such as Everybody’s Changing, Spiralling, Bedshaped, Somewhere Only We Know, This Is The Last Time, Is It Any Wonder and Nothing In My Way - plus many more.
Keane were supported by Sheffield indie band The Sherlocks who previewed material from their forthcoming new album ‘World I Understand'.
Live music returns to Scarborough Open Air Theatre this weekend with Olly Murs performing on Friday, UB40 ft Ali Campbell and Astro on Saturday and Anne-Marie taking to the stage on Sunday.
Further information on upcoming shows can be found on the venue's website at: https://scarboroughopenairtheatre.com
