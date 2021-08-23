THREE youths who misbehaved on trains to York were tackled last night by British Transport Police.
It said the three were dispersed from York railway station and the city centre under a dispersal order, following anti-social behaviour on board trains from Leeds.
Dispersal orders can be used to ask groups of two or more people to leave an area if they are doing anything wrong, or if it's believes they may or are likely to cause a nuisance.
If they return to the area after being asked to leave by police, they can be arrested for a criminal offence and charged and taken to court.
