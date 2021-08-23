THE number of Covid patients being treated at York and Scarborough hospitals soared over the weekend.
York and Scarborough Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust said today that it now had 48 confirmed and suspected Covid patients across the trust.
This compares with 35 on Friday and with no Covid patients back in May, but the figure is still substantially lower than the peak of 242 patients at the height of the second wave in January.
The number of such patients in intensive care has also risen today to seven.
The trust has, however, passed a milestone with more than 2,400 Covid patients now having been discharged.
It said 2,403 had been discharged since the start of the pandemic, or were no longer being treated as having Covid.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.