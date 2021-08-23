A MAN was trapped under a caravan after a crash.

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue say they were called out at about 11.11am yesterday (August 22) to Butterwick near Sherburn in Ryedale after reports of an accident.

A spokesman for the service said: "Crews from Malton, Filey and Scarborough responded to a road traffic collision involving a motorcycle and car towing a caravan.

"The crews released the motorbike driver from under the caravan using straps, stabilising equipment and crewpower.

"The man was then taken to hospital by air ambulance."