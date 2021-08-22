A NEW 15m mast installed to boost TV coverage for people left without service after a transmitter fire has provided a signal for about 200,000 households.
Operator Arqiva said the mast, at Arncliffe Wood, will privide the extra coverage, for TV (PSB1, 2 and 3 multiplexes featuring the main BBC, ITV, Channel 4 and Channel5 services).
A television relay at Skinningrove has also been restored, providing channels from the PSB2 multiplex (the main commercial TV channels).
Arqiva said is a statement: "Further work we expect to be complete early next week will provide these same households with the BBC channels and HD variants.
"We will provide further updates as soon as possible."
The fire at the Bildsale transmitter on August 10 disrupted signal to many households.
Engineers have been restoring some signal to of homes across the region since then.
For further help and advice please contact Freeview at https://www.freeview.co.uk/bilsdale-transmitter
