RAIN failed to dampen spirits at Castle Howard’s 30th Proms concert with 7,000 people waving their Union Jack flags under a sea of umbrellas.

The much anticipated event took place on Saturday, August 21, at the North Front of Castle Howard’s grounds.

With heavy showers arriving just ahead of the gates opening at 5pm, organisers thanked the audience for "classic British stoicism" as they brought waterproofs and brollies.

Yorkshire’s own Forever Tenors were the opening act - alongside Compère James Watt.

The weather did mean that the planned Spitfire flyover could not take place - but the London Gala Orchestra, under Stephen Bell’s conductor’s baton, opened with Pomp and Circumstance No. 4, the RAF March and Dambusters.

All photos by Charlotte Graham Photography.

Tenor Wynne Evans – perhaps best known for his Go Compare ads – and soprano Victoria Joyce sparkled with energy and life on the stage.

Evans sang the Go Compare song to rapturous cheers from the audience whilst the duet Time to Say Goodbye drew tears from the audience.

Mr Evans said: "This is my first concert with an orchestra in over a year, and actually 21 years since I first performed at Castle Howard Proms, and it feels fantastic to be back.

"It is a real testament to the Great British public that so many people braved the summer showers to join us, and a real pleasure to be performing to such a warm, Yorkshire audience once again."

Hundreds of people came in Union Jack themed outfits for the event - from hats, jackets and waistcoats to dresses and suits.

One couple arrived dressed as the White Rabbit and Queen of Hearts from Alice in Wonderland.

Event organiser Mark Harrison said: “This really was a superb evening. We had moments of worry when the forecast was particularly bad, but the reaction from those attending – our largest audience for several years - was better than we could have hoped, the classic British stoicism as they were determined to enjoy this key social event in Yorkshire’s calendar no matter what."

Castle Howard’s Proms followed the sell-out Café Mambo dance music event the previous evening. Sold out ahead of the event, the non-stop dancing audience enjoyed sets from classic Ibiza DJs including Judge Jules, Todd Terry and Roger Sanches, with live performances from Sonique and Julie McKnight.

Sunday's event will mark the final weekend of Castle Howard’s Big Music Weekend as Queen Symphonic take to the stage.

All photos by Charlotte Graham Photography.

The act will feature vocalists from the West End musical 'We Will Rock You' - taking on the songs of one of England’s greatest bands.

Limited tickets are still available at www.castlehoward.co.uk