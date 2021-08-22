A STAFF member at a North Yorkshire children's home helped a child buy an illegal weapon, a new report has found.

The children's home in North Yorkshire was accused of "serious failures that mean children are not protected or their welfare is not promoted or safeguarded" by Ofsted.

The home - which cannot be named for legal reasons - had previously received a 'good rating' by Ofsted inspectors in 2018 and 2019.

But, in a July inspection, Ofsted learnt that one member of staff had enabled one child to buy a weapon from the internet.

The report warned that "the staff member did not take into account risk assessments for the child concerned." and "there was no consideration of the potential harm that could be caused to others".

Ofsted also expressed concern over the "message" of this action and how the child would perceive the concepts of weapons and breaking the law.

The member of staff did not talk to colleagues or managers about their actions, Ofsted said.

The report continued: "This was a significant safeguarding event. Action taken by leaders and staff once the child had the weapon was ineffective.

"Leaders and staff did not ensure the immediate safety of children or those working in and living near the home.

"Leaders and staff did not give the child a clear message about the risks involved.

"This lack of rigour led to a potentially serious incident involving the child and a member of staff.

"The child felt they were at fault and did not want to get staff into trouble. The child was not given a clear message that what happened was the responsibility of adults."

Ofsted added: "This means that the regulator cannot be confident that a different, but equally concerning, event could not happen again."

The children's home received an overall rating of 'inadequate' with several requirements set out under the Care Standards Act 2000.

Other criticisms in the Ofsted report included:

"Some staff do not consistently behave professionally in this home," Ofsted said.

There has been no registered manager in the home since April 2020.

The education outcomes for children are mixed.

However the care watchdog praised staff for "powerful" conversations between staff and children about issues such as substance misuse, self-harm and going missing from home.

Ofsted also found that children enjoy good relationships with most staff - who try to get to know children and to understand their individual issues.

The report reads: "Children invest in the home and come to see it as their home."