A GROUP of old York school friends have met up for the first time in nearly 60 years - and now they are appealing for other members of the class of '62 to join them at a school reunion.

David Alderson, Graham Bradbury, Alan Watson and Steve Houlden played together in the St Lawrence’s Junior School football and cricket teams together in the early 1960s but lost touch after leaving the school.

They finally met up again when they took part in a charity golf event held at Pike Hills golf course.

They said David got the ball rolling when, having unearthed old school photographs, he realised the surviving members of the class of '62/'63 would all reach their 70th birthdays next year.

He contacted Graham, whom he had not seen for 40 years, and both agreed they would try to arrange a school reunion.

Coincidentally, Steve, who now lives in Wiltshire, posted on social media a photograph of the school football team which led to the four former school team mates meeting up at the golf club near Copmanthorpe to play in the York City Past & Present Players' Charity day, an annual event organised by Graham.

They played under the name of the SLOBS, an affectionate reminder of their status as St. Lawrences' Old Boys, managing to finish in a creditable second place.

Graham said he and David intended to organise a reunion sometime in 2022 and would be delighted to hear from any former pupils who attended the school, which was located in Lawrence Street in those days.

Anyone interested in attending should contact either David or Graham via email at school@gh25.co.uk . A Facebook group, entitled St Lawrence's - Lawrence St, has also been created.