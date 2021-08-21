YORK Racecourse promised "spectacular racing action" at Ebor Festival 2021 and that's exactly what racegoers got.

Despite the rain, Saturday's event proved comments by William Derby, chief executive and clerk of the course, completely right.

Saturday's races included Sky Bet & Symphony Group; Strensall Stakes; Sky Bet Melrose Stakes; Sky Bet City of York Stakes; Sky Bet Ebor; Julia Graves Roses Stakes and Sky Bet Apprentice Stakes.

Earlier this week, the CEO said: "With the return of spectators and the prospect of some spectacular racing action, we are all set for our flagship event."

Here are some of the most dramatic action shots from Saturday - captured by photographer Nigel French of PA.

Photos by PA's Nigel French. Real World ridden by Marco Ghiani (left) wins The Sky Bet And Symphony Group Strensall Stakes during Sky Bet Ebor day of the Welcome to Yorkshire Ebor Festival 2021 at York racecourse.

Valley Forge ridden by David Probert (second right) wins The Sky Bet Melrose Handicap during Sky Bet Ebor day of the Welcome to Yorkshire Ebor Festival 2021 at York racecourse. Photos by Nigel French/PA.

Space Blues ridden by William Buick (left) wins The Sky Bet City Of York Stakes during Sky Bet Ebor day of the Welcome to Yorkshire Ebor Festival 2021 at York racecourse. Picture date: Saturday August 21, 2021.

Sonnyboyliston ridden by Ben Coen wins The Sky Bet Ebor Handicap during Sky Bet Ebor day of the Welcome to Yorkshire Ebor Festival 2021 at York racecourse. Photos by Nigel French/PA.

Jockey Ben Coen celebrates winning The Sky Bet Ebor Handicap on Sonnyboyliston during Sky Bet Ebor day of the Welcome to Yorkshire Ebor Festival 2021 at York racecourse.

Jockey Ben Coen (second left) and trainer Johnny Murtagh (right) pose with Sonnyboyliston after winning The Sky Bet Ebor Handicap during Sky Bet Ebor day of the Welcome to Yorkshire Ebor Festival 2021 at York racecourse. Photos by Nigel French/PA.

