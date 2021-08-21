A YORK MP is set to hold a meeting on the escalating situation in Afghanistan with the hopes of giving asylum seekers "a real chance in life".

Rachael Maskell MP (York Central, Labour) made the speech at a gathering outside York Minister.

Demonstrators were there to show that the people of Afghanistan are welcome in York, the UK’s only Human Right’s City.

After decades of war, the swift removal of US and UK troops saw the Taliban arrive at the gates of Kabul on Sunday and take back control with little resistance.

The MP spoke on the ongoing Afghanistan humanitarian crises and warned it is a race against time to evacuate people who are at risk of being captured and killed.

Many vulnerable people - including women, children, those who supported UK military and civilian services in Afghanistan and people working for civil society organisations - risk being captured by the Taliban.

The MP said: “As the tragedy in Afghanistan has advanced, it has caused us all to search for answers. The shocking scenes we are witnessing are beyond comprehension.

"Our Armed Forces went to serve and bring hope to the people of Afghanistan. 150,000 have come home changed by their experiences, many physically and mentally scared, while 457 never came home.

"They were served by Afghans and served alongside them. Many were their interpreters, and today need our help. Women, children, activists and those who were part of building their society now risk being captured by the Taliban and fear for their futures.

“These tragic scenes were not inevitable. This humanitarian disaster is resultant of political failure as President Trump signed away their future in a shocking deal, and this Government failed to step in and rescue the situation, despite calls from Opposition Parties.

"The Foreign Secretary was away on holiday when the Afghan people were crying for help. This abject failure must now see the Government step in and provide safe passages for people trapped in Afghanistan, enable people to quickly leave, and then ensure that people are provided for, whether they stay in the region or are brought to the UK.

“We owe it to our Armed Forces and we owe it to the people of Afghanistan for the UK to step up and play its full part in welcoming refugees to the UK. To date, the Government have been woeful in their response, having cut aid to Afghanistan, even now below 2019 levels, and only offering a small number of people a safe place in the UK.

"I am proposing a Resettlement New Deal, which means we reach out with a resettlement scheme and support services, while also addressing the significant labour shortages in our economy. We need to be thinking strategically about how we make provision in this crisis, give people hope and a future, and also give people a real chance in life.”

Ms Maskell urged anyone personally impacted by the situation in Afghanistan to contact her office on 01904 623713 or email Rachael.Maskell.mp@Parliament.uk

The MP added: “Over the last week I have been contacted by hundreds of constituents concerned about the situation and wanting York to play its full part.

"I want to hear from people about the actions they want Government and York to take and respond to questions people may have. My public meeting will therefore be open to all in York Central.

“If you are personally impacted by this situation, due to having friends and family in Afghanistan in need of help, then please contact me and I will do all I can to support you.”

The meeting will be held online on Wednesday, August 25 at 7pm. To register your interest and the joining instructions, email Rachael.Maskell.mp@Parliament.uk or contact the office on the number above.