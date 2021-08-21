THERE'S nothing quite like the glitz and glamour of a day at the races - especially a prestigious event like York's Ebor Festival.
Racegoers from across the country hedged their bets on some of the greatest horses and trainers on the third day of the event.
But, amidst the cheering crowds and champagne, there was one more important thing on people's minds: fashion.
Photographer Nigel French took these fantastic photos of some of Saturday's best dressed racegoers.
Spectators arrive around 11am for the Sky Bet Ebor day of the Welcome to Yorkshire Ebor Festival 2021 at York racecourse.
Racegoers captured arriving in style by Nigel French/PA.
Photos by Nigel French/PA.
Photos by Nigel French/PA.
Photos by Nigel French/PA.
Photos by Nigel French/PA.
Photos by Nigel French/PA.
Photos by Nigel French/PA.
Photos by Nigel French/PA.
Photos by Nigel French/PA.
Photos by Nigel French/PA.
Photos by Nigel French/PA.
Photos by Nigel French/PA.
Photos by Nigel French/PA.
Photos by Nigel French/PA.
Lady in red. Photos by Nigel French/PA.
Bride-to-be at the races. Photos by Nigel French/PA.
What an entrance... Photos by Nigel French/PA.
Iconic duo. Photos by Nigel French/PA.
Pretty in pink. Photos by Nigel French/PA.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment