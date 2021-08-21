PEOPLE travelling in and around York may face delays 'due to York Races' today.
First York said there are delays of 'up to 30 minutes' across the bus network today.
The bus company said: "We are experiencing delays across the network of up to 30 minutes due to York Races.
"If you need to travel, please allow further time for your journey."
It comes after an earlier warning that anyone using services 1, 66 and 67 are likely to experience "minor disruption".
First York added: "Due to operational issues, there may be some minor disruption across the 66 and 67 services today.
⚠️SERVICE UPDATE - 1⚠️— First York (@FirstYork) August 21, 2021
Due to operational issues, there may be some minor disruption across the 1 service today.
We are doing what we can right now to avoid this impacting you and we are so sorry for any disruption you may face on your journey.
"We are doing what we can right now to avoid this impacting you and we are so sorry for any disruption you may face on your journey."
