A YORK GUESTHOUSE - which has welcomed thousands of tourists to York over a span of 20 years - is on the market.

Adams House on Main Street in Fulford - owned by proprieters Bob and Claire - is up for sale at £875,000. 

Quantum Estate Agents described the building as a "large period guest house" with "charming" features.

Any future owners would have planning consent for change of use to residential - granted by City of York Council.

The estate agents said: "There is a fantastic opportunity to run this established guest house which has been operating for over 20 years in one of York's prime areas.

"We have accounts available for the last 4 years for buyers who wish to pursue the guest house business."

The Press understands the closure is not related to the pandemic.

The detached property boasts nine bedrooms and a spacious living room and dining room. 

Quantam Estate Agents said the guesthouse is "deceptively large" with the addition of a low maintenance garden and parking area.

Let's take a look around...

One of the dining areas.

