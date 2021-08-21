A YORK GUESTHOUSE - which has welcomed thousands of tourists to York over a span of 20 years - is on the market.
Adams House on Main Street in Fulford - owned by proprieters Bob and Claire - is up for sale at £875,000.
Quantum Estate Agents described the building as a "large period guest house" with "charming" features.
Any future owners would have planning consent for change of use to residential - granted by City of York Council.
The estate agents said: "There is a fantastic opportunity to run this established guest house which has been operating for over 20 years in one of York's prime areas.
"We have accounts available for the last 4 years for buyers who wish to pursue the guest house business."
The Press understands the closure is not related to the pandemic.
The detached property boasts nine bedrooms and a spacious living room and dining room.
Quantam Estate Agents said the guesthouse is "deceptively large" with the addition of a low maintenance garden and parking area.
For more details, contact Quantam Estate Agents on 01904 200028.
Let's take a look around...
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.