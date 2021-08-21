A YELLOW weather warning has been issued for York with heavy rain expected throughout the weekend.

The Met Office forecast has warned of heavy rain and showers with a chance of isolated thunderstorms in some areas.

The good news is there are no flood warnings currently in place.

The Met Office said: "The warning has been changed to focus on rain rather than thunderstorms as this will be the main hazard, though some thunderstorms are likely.

"The end time has also been extended until the end of Saturday."

The weather service said driving conditions are likely to be affected by spray, standing water and/or hail - leading to longer journey times by car and bus.

Delays to train services are possible, the Met Office said.

After an unsettled start to the #weekend ☔ are you hoping for some drier, sunnier and warmer weather?



If so you'll be glad to hear high pressure will come to the rescue by midweek 🌤️📈👇 pic.twitter.com/0euAEXnRuN — Met Office (@metoffice) August 21, 2021

Saturday's forecast

Rain is expected to get heavier as the day goes on with temperatures reaching an average of 19 °C.

The Met Office said it will be cloudy with fog over the hills and some longer periods of rain.

There will also be light winds with expected dry with heavy - perhaps thundery, showery rain - lingering through the evening.

This rain will slowly ease during the early hours with a minimum temperature of 14 °C.

Sunday's forecast

Sunday will be mostly cloudy with some scattered showers developing.

There may be the odd heavy shower in the afternoon and possibly some sunny spells later in Eastern areas.

The maximum temperature is expected to reach 22 °C.