YORK has seen a 'Covid-19 baby boom', data shows, with births up by 158 per cent.

The research by Reassured analysed ONS births data and combined it with local register office figures sourced via Freedom of Information requests.

It compares the number of registered babies compared with pre-pandemic levels.

Nearly 3,800 babies have been registered in York since the start of the pandemic.

Over 1,700 of these babies were conceived and subsequently born here since the first lockdown.

March 2021 was the peak birthday month for ‘Covid babies’ in the City of York while July 2020 came out as the month when the most ‘Covid babies’ were conceived.

Across the country, March 23, 2021 was a peak date for newborns in the UK. It marks nine months after the Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced an easing of lockdown rules on June 23, 2020.

Another higher-than-normal birth rate was also reported in December, 2020 and January, 2021.

A spokesperson for Reassured said: “With all Covid-19 restrictions now lifted, we’re finally able to look back and explore any more positive outcomes of such a challenging time.

“Our analysis shows many took the big step of having a child in lockdown, with nearly a quarter of a million new-born babies registered by parents from December 2020 – nine months after the restrictive Covid-19 measures were put in place.

The full research can be found via www.reassured.co.uk/covid-baby-boom/