YORK'S Ebor Races look set to go ahead today despite the rainy weather.
A yellow rain warning has been issued for York by the Met Office with heavy rain and showers expected throughout the day.
York Racecourse said it had added more wet weather canopies overnight.
What's on at the Ebor Races today?
Saturday's races include Sky Bet & Symphony Group; Strensall Stakes; Sky Bet Melrose Stakes; Sky Bet City of York Stakes; Sky Bet Ebor; Julia Graves Roses Stakes and Sky Bet Apprentice Stakes.
While the County Stand and Grandstand & Paddock has sold out, tickets for the Clocktower Enclosure will have on the day sales only from 11am.
Ebor Festival: How to watch and listen to the event at home
The Sky Bet Melrose for three-year-olds retains its record prize money level of 2019, being £125,000 as they contest the same trip on Saturday, with the winner assuring their berth in the Sky Bet Ebor of 2022.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment