YORK'S Ebor Races look set to go ahead today despite the rainy weather.

A yellow rain warning has been issued for York by the Met Office with heavy rain and showers expected throughout the day.

York Racecourse said it had added more wet weather canopies overnight. 

What's on at the Ebor Races today?

Saturday's races include Sky Bet & Symphony Group; Strensall Stakes; Sky Bet Melrose Stakes; Sky Bet City of York Stakes; Sky Bet Ebor; Julia Graves Roses Stakes and Sky Bet Apprentice Stakes. 

While the County Stand and Grandstand & Paddock has sold out, tickets for the Clocktower Enclosure will have on the day sales only from 11am.

Ebor Festival: How to watch and listen to the event at home​

The Sky Bet Melrose for three-year-olds retains its record prize money level of 2019, being £125,000 as they contest the same trip on Saturday, with the winner assuring their berth in the Sky Bet Ebor of 2022.

 

 