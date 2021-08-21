ONE of York's most medieval and beautiful attractions has closed temporarily.

Merchant Adventurers' Hall on Fossgate said the closure was due to a combination of "staffing challenges, an iffy weather forecast and a wedding".

The Hall will be closed today (Saturday, August 21) but reopen as normal on Sunday, August 22.

The Grade I listed building was built in 1357 by a group of influential men and women who formed religious fraternity 'the Guild of Our Lord Jesus and the Blessed Virgin Mary'.

The Hall had many uses over the years - with the building acting as a hospital for the poor in the 1400s.

The Hall belongs to and is still regularly used by The Company of Merchant Adventurers of the City of York.

It is no longer a trading association but it holds an extensive archive of Medieval documents and operates the Hall as a museum. 

The records date back to 1432.