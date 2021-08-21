ONE of York's most medieval and beautiful attractions has closed temporarily.
Merchant Adventurers' Hall on Fossgate said the closure was due to a combination of "staffing challenges, an iffy weather forecast and a wedding".
The Hall will be closed today (Saturday, August 21) but reopen as normal on Sunday, August 22.
The Grade I listed building was built in 1357 by a group of influential men and women who formed religious fraternity 'the Guild of Our Lord Jesus and the Blessed Virgin Mary'.
The Hall had many uses over the years - with the building acting as a hospital for the poor in the 1400s.
Read similar articles: First World War troops used York's Merchant Adventurers’ Hall
The Hall belongs to and is still regularly used by The Company of Merchant Adventurers of the City of York.
Read more: Meet the 'mystery' heroes who saved York's oldest shops from fire
It is no longer a trading association but it holds an extensive archive of Medieval documents and operates the Hall as a museum. in trust, administers charities, operates the Hall as a museum
The records date back to 1432.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.