SOME of the most heart-rending images to come out of the dreadful scenes being broadcast from Kabul are those of young girls continuing to go to school following the Taliban takeover.
You shouldn’t have to use the word ‘brave’ in the context of walking to school, but how brave they are. I am amazed their parents allowed them to leave the house, or that they wanted to. But their desire to learn clearly overrides their fears.
Sadly, it can only be a matter of time before their schooling ends and these girls are robbed of their futures.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.