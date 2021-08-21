SOME of the most heart-rending images to come out of the dreadful scenes being broadcast from Kabul are those of young girls continuing to go to school following the Taliban takeover.

You shouldn’t have to use the word ‘brave’ in the context of walking to school, but how brave they are. I am amazed their parents allowed them to leave the house, or that they wanted to. But their desire to learn clearly overrides their fears.

Sadly, it can only be a matter of time before their schooling ends and these girls are robbed of their futures.