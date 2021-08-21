WHAT a lovely story about the generous landlord who, after selling his home, shared the profits with former tenants who helped pay his mortgage. Wouldn’t it be nice if our MPs and former MPs behaved like this? I am among the millions of British citizens who helped many MPs pocket vast sums after selling their taxpayer-subsidised homes. Two years ago it was revealed that 160 politicians raked in more than £42million in profits selling properties public money helped fund. Among them were cabinet office minister Michael Gove, who made profits on two homes, ex-cabinet minister Maria Miller, former York Labour MP Hugh Bayley and ex-Tory chairman Graham Brady.
It’s never too late to even things out. I expect at least one substantial cheque in the post.
