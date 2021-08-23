MORE dropped kerbs are being proposed to improve accessibility in York city centre - and an extra £10,000 may be granted to the Dial a Ride and Shopmobility services - as a major review of the pedestrianised footstreets continues.

City of York Council’s executive will also be asked on Thursday to extend the current temporary footstreet arrangements beyond September, including allowing pavement cafes to continue.

A further decision on the long-term future of the footstreets can then be considered in November, when the results of consultations and cross-party engagement can be properly reviewed.

The council has been strongly criticised over the removal of blue badge parking from some of the footstreets.

But Cllr Andy D’Agorne, executive member for transport, said engagement with affected groups and individuals was at the heart of the review.

“Our priority has been to understand the access issues facing disabled residents, a fast-changing retail and hospitality market and of course the still all too real threats to the security of the people who live in and visit our wonderful city,” he said.

“We’ve asked officers to look at all options to find the right balance between making the city centre accessible to all, whilst supporting businesses and protecting pedestrians.

“While we can’t rush such important decisions, we have also asked officers to make further improvements to make the city more accessible, ahead of the outcomes of the review.”

A spokesperson said the review covered how to improve accessibility across the city, including the footstreets hours of operation, how to make car parks more accessible, the quality and location of dropped kerbs, quality of footpaths, rest points and facilities throughout the city centre.

“The review is centred around surveys and workshops with disabled residents, blue badge holders, city centre traders, taxis, couriers and cycling groups throughout September and October,” they said.

“The results of the review will be considered alongside the results of the statutory consultation over the long-term removal of the exemption for Blue Badge Holders.”