FIREFIGHTERS at a North Yorkshire fire station got a surprise when a celebrity dropped in with a bit of an emergency.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue say former BBC Breakfast presenter, Steph McGovern, 39, who now presents The Steph Show on Channel 4 show, dropped in at Harrogate fire station shortly after 9am today (August 20) to get a ring cut off her finger after a painful accident.
Speaking on Twitter, Steph said: "Eventful morning, started with trip to Harrogate fire station to get a ring cut off a swollen finger I’d trapped in door.
"Thanks so much to sorting it out! Straight after had to take my daughter for first ever day at nursery."
A spokesman for the service said: "Crews cut the ring off Steph's finger using a ring cutter and then she was free to go about her day!"
Eventful morning…..started with trip to @FireHarrogate to get a ring cut off swollen finger I’d trapped in door……thanks so much to Matt @TurnerTurner11, Lisa @Arcticwolf31, Dave + James for sorting it out!— Steph McGovern (@StephLunch) August 20, 2021
Straight after had to take my daughter for first ever day at nursery pic.twitter.com/6a1ZdtEP4i
