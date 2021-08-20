FIREFIGHTERS at a North Yorkshire fire station got a surprise when a celebrity dropped in with a bit of an emergency.

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue say former BBC Breakfast presenter, Steph McGovern, 39, who now presents The Steph Show on Channel 4 show, dropped in at Harrogate fire station shortly after 9am today (August 20) to get a ring cut off her finger after a painful accident.

Speaking on Twitter, Steph said: "Eventful morning, started with trip to Harrogate fire station to get a ring cut off a swollen finger I’d trapped in door.

"Thanks so much to sorting it out! Straight after had to take my daughter for first ever day at nursery."

A spokesman for the service said: "Crews cut the ring off Steph's finger using a ring cutter and then she was free to go about her day!"

 

 

 

 

 