THE discounted 'All York Family' bus ticket offer will now continue until the end of the school holidays.

City of York Council have announced that the popular bus ticket - which gives families 50 per cent off - will end on September 5 after four months of high uptake from residents and visitors.

The Council announced the half price discount back in May this year to encourage sustainable journeys in and around York.

It was also hoped the ticket would rebuild people's confidence in public transport as part of the city’s Covid-19 recovery.

The ticket offer was met with higher than anticipated take up which has led to additional funding for the scheme through the council’s Covid-19 Recovery Grant fund.

An additional £40,000 has since been invested into the scheme.

Cllr Andy D’Agorne, Deputy Leader and Executive Member for Transport said: “It’s great to see the popularity of the discounted All York Family ticket, providing cheaper journeys for families around the city.

"The offer has enabled families to get back to doing the things they love whilst making a sustainable journey using public transport.

“The additional funding for this popular scheme is very welcome, and is utilising the COVID-19 Recovery Grant fund to support our city’s economy throughout the summer holidays.

"We’re grateful to bus operators working across the city who continue to safely and sustainably get residents and visitors around York to enjoy our incredible businesses and attractions."

As bus use continues to grow around the city, the Council has asked all residents to protect, respect and be kind to fellow passengers and staff on board.

The Council also urged people to continue taking steps to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

This includes wearing a face covering when in busy and indoor spaces; Washing your hands regularly; Giving space where possible to those around you; Using contactless payment methods if you can and being patient with others.

Bus operators will also continue with regular cleaning, contactless payment on board all buses and opening windows to increase air circulation.