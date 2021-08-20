NINE care homes in the York area have confirmed Covid cases, according to City of York Council's latest Covid data tracker report.
It said the latest ‘outbreak,’ involving more than two cases, in a York residential care setting was reported by Public Health England last Tuesday.
The report also said that in the seven days to August 16, exactly 100 schoolchildren in the council's area tested positive.
It said the University of York reported 41 individuals within its community were currently self-isolating because they had had a positive Covid test, and York St John University reported that 10 individuals in its community were currently self-isolating.
The report said that York's latest Public Health England 'exceedance rating,' which compared the number of new cases over a 14 day period with the previous six weeks - to indicate if the previously observed trend in the number of new cases was worsening - was red.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.